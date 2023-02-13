Seth Rollins Feels “Slighted” By WrestleMania Booking Decisions

Speaking recently to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Seth Rollins explained his reactions to the roster announcements for WrestleMania 39 (per Fightful). While Rollins has certainly had his moments in WrestleManias of the past, he’s never been booked in advance to enter the ring for the final match as one of the promoted contenders. The wrestler explained his take on the situation and his personal feelings on the matter during the interview. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On if Cody Rhodes will be able to take Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: “I don’t know the answer to that question, man. It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased. I want that match. I want that spot. I want that title and to not have it — there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it. So it’s difficult for me to analyze.”

On his thoughts on the final match for this years WrestleMania: “You’ve got Roman Reigns, who’s on an incredible run, but you’ve got Cody Rhodes, who’s riding a lot of momentum.So when those two guys meet — if that is the match. It could be Sami Zayn in that spot. Who knows? We’ll see after [WWE Elimination Chamber]. It’s going to be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it. So that is what it is.”