Seth Rollins Thinks It’s His Year to Headline WWE WrestleMania

– Speaking to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke on wanting to headline WrestleMania 38 this year and why he feels like this is his year. He stated the following:

“Knock on wood, but that’s my spot. I feel like it’s my year. I’ve earned it, so we’ll see. I don’t think there is any chance that we’re main eventing WrestleMania without the WWE Championship. Before WrestleMania, we have to go to Elimination Chamber and we’ve got to win, which is not going to be an easy task. Bobby [Lashley] has a disadvantage as the champion, for sure, he has five other guys, but we all have the same slim chance to walk out of there as champion.”

If Seth Rollins wants a shot at headlining WrestleMania 38, he will have to walk away with a win in the men’s Elimination Chamber match event this Saturday. He will be competing against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory for Lashley’s title. The card will be held on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.