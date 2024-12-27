wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden Show
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee during Thursday’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio at the post-Christmas live event, and as you can see from the fan-shot video below he performed some of Lee’s taunts before getting the pin with Lee’s Discus Lariat.
The show took place on the fourth anniversary of Lee’s passing, which came following a battle with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Seth paid tribute in his Brodie Lee in his match on the 4 year anniversary of his passing. Brodie meant so much to him ❤️🩹. pic.twitter.com/75ND0TUzMF
— Michael🎢 | #RealDealEra 🕶️ (@MichaelSFNR1) December 27, 2024
