Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden Show

Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee during Thursday’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio at the post-Christmas live event, and as you can see from the fan-shot video below he performed some of Lee’s taunts before getting the pin with Lee’s Discus Lariat.

The show took place on the fourth anniversary of Lee’s passing, which came following a battle with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.