Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’

In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Seth Rollins discussed how he feels about Triple H taking over WWE creative, and comparing and contrasting working with Triple H as opposed to Vince McMahon. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how he feels about Triple H taking over WWE creative: “Very exciting. I have always had a great admiration for him, he’s been a mentor of mine for as long as I’ve been with the company. To have somebody in that position that I trust is really awesome, and I trusted Vince as well, but just to have a breath of fresh air is really good.”

On how working with Vince was a double-edged sword: “With Vince, it was like kind of double-edged sword. On one hand, you knew exactly who to go to all the time, every answer needed to go through Vince, and there was security in that. If you needed something, and you needed an answer pronto, he was right there, and you knew exactly that if you got a ‘yes’ from him, nothing else beneath that mattered, and that was really cool, and you could understand his vision, once you worked with him for a long enough time, you started to understand that. On the other side of that, he was very flippant, he was very all over the place, and that was to his credit, that was part of his genius, but it was also very stressful as a talent.”

