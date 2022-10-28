wrestling / News

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle & More Set For Mexico Live Events This Weekend

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Live Mexico Image Credit: WWE

WWE is heading to Mexico for live events this weekend, and the first matches have been announced. WWE announced the following matches for the shows, which takes place in Monterrey and Cuidad de Mexico on Saturday and Sundat:

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
* Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez

wwe live, Jeremy Thomas

