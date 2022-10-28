wrestling / News
Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle & More Set For Mexico Live Events This Weekend
WWE is heading to Mexico for live events this weekend, and the first matches have been announced. WWE announced the following matches for the shows, which takes place in Monterrey and Cuidad de Mexico on Saturday and Sundat:
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
* Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez
El Visionario @WWERollins llega como Campeón de 🇺🇸 para enfrentar a @SuperKingofBros en una pelea callejera en donde nada ni nadie podrá detenerlos 😱 pic.twitter.com/tbhJp8nyg8
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 27, 2022
#LosLotharios @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe buscarán frenar el gran comienzo de el #LegadoDelFantasma enfrentando a @deltoro_wwe & @joaquinwilde_ con @EscobarWWE en su esquina 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/HYcZkCMS1D
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 27, 2022
El Fenomenal @AJStylesOrg y @RaquelWWE se unirán a nuestro querido @reymysterio frente a The Judgment Day en una lucha de relevos australianos ⚖😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/ON40x9R6RM
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 27, 2022
