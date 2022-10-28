Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle & More Set For Mexico Live Events This Weekend

WWE is heading to Mexico for live events this weekend, and the first matches have been announced. WWE announced the following matches for the shows, which takes place in Monterrey and Cuidad de Mexico on Saturday and Sundat:

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

* Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma

* Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez

El Visionario @WWERollins llega como Campeón de 🇺🇸 para enfrentar a @SuperKingofBros en una pelea callejera en donde nada ni nadie podrá detenerlos 😱 pic.twitter.com/tbhJp8nyg8 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 27, 2022