Seth Rollins On His WWE Mount Rushmore, What He Really Thinks Of Hulk Hogan

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on The Complex Sports podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his WWE Mount Rushmore, Hulk Hogan’s spot on the list, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Seth Rollins on his WWE Mount Rushmore: “If you just go basically what they’ve done in WWE, you’re probably going to have to go [John] Cena. I think Cena. Gosh, it’s really toss up between Rock and Stone Cold. I’m gonna have to say Stone Cold on that. Probably Hogan and then probably [Bruno] Sammartino. Rock’s a fair argument, but I would argue that Steve’s impact on the WWE is bigger than Rock’s, especially during his time here because Rock had a pretty short run. He was really on top for not very long, and then he jettisoned out and now he’s the biggest movie star in the business.

“So not taking anything away Dwayne, from DJ, from my guy but Austin was the bigger fan favorite in the late ’90s and really ushered in the Attitude Era, I would say, more so than anybody. And Rock was a big part of the Attitude Era in the back end of it but wasn’t necessarily the catalyst for it like Steve was. Steve was the catalyst for business being as good as it was, and he was the guy that was selling out the arenas and the t-shirts with the Austin 3:16 and all that. So yeah, that’s a tough one.”

On Shawn Michaels being his favorite wrestler and why he picked Hogan over Michaels on his list: “Shawn’s my favorite. Shawn’s my favorite wrestler of all time, but we’re talking about contributions to WWE and what they’ve meant to the business, and look, if it were up to me, in that situation, I would scratch Hogan off that sucker probably. But again, if we’re just talking not the kind of human being you are but we’re talking about your contributions as a wrestler to the company, okay, Hogan was responsible for everything that happened after the late ’80s. Look, Hulk’s always been really nice to me, but that doesn’t make him a great human being.”