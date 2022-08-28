wrestling / News
Max The Impaler Wins Burke Invitational At NWA 74
With a victory in The Burke Invitational, Max The Impaler claimed a triumph over KiLynn King, Missa Kate, Samantha Starr, and others (via Fightful). The wrestler will end up challenging either Taya Valkyrie or Kamille for the NWA Women’s World Championship later this evening during the PPV. Additionally, the formerly-retired Aron Stevens levied a challenge to his former Tag Team Championship partner, JR Kratos, telling him to get his own partner and meet Stevens and Rodney Mack in the ring on Night 2. You can see a couple social media highlights on these events below.
Max The Impaler has won the Burke Invitational!@_theyaremax_ #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/I4pwRUHc9d
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2022
.@AronsThoughts Aron Stevens going off on wrestling fans after Kratos returned during the pre-show!!
He’s forcing a tag team match tomorrow! And @JoeGalliNews says it’s now been Officially sanctioned! ⚡️#NWA #NWA74
— Emily Mae 🌟🌟 (@emilymaeheller) August 28, 2022
