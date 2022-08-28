wrestling / News

Max The Impaler Wins Burke Invitational At NWA 74

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Max The Impaler NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

With a victory in The Burke Invitational, Max The Impaler claimed a triumph over KiLynn King, Missa Kate, Samantha Starr, and others (via Fightful). The wrestler will end up challenging either Taya Valkyrie or Kamille for the NWA Women’s World Championship later this evening during the PPV. Additionally, the formerly-retired Aron Stevens levied a challenge to his former Tag Team Championship partner, JR Kratos, telling him to get his own partner and meet Stevens and Rodney Mack in the ring on Night 2. You can see a couple social media highlights on these events below.

