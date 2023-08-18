Several Matches Announced For NJPW Road to Destruction Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for Night 1 and Night 2 of the NJPW Road to Destruction tour, ahead of events in Ryogoku and Kobe. Both nights happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on September 8-9. The lineup includes

NIGHT ONE:

* NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Boltin Oleg

* Taichi & SANADA vs. EVIL & SHO

* Callum Newman, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & The Great O Khan vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi

NIGHT TWO:

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Tiger Mask, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Togi Makabe

* Elimination Match: BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman