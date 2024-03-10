Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Alley Fight With Pat Patterson In Madison Square Garden

Sgt. Slaughter has named his Alley Fight with Pat Patterson as the best in Madison Square Garden history. Slaughter was a guest on Under the Ring and talked about his rivalry with Patterson, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his rivalry with Patterson: “Pat and I were having all these matches and pretty soon there was never any decisions, so Mr. McMahon Sr. got a little fed up with it and he said, ‘Well, you two are going into a special match.’ And I said, ‘What kind of match?’ And he said, ‘It’s called the alley fight.’ I said, ‘What’s an Alley Fight?’ He says, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never had one before, but I’m going to have one with you two.'”

On their Alley Fight at MSG: “We did have the greatest match of all time in Madison Square Garden. Truly an epic battle because there was no referee, as far as I know there was never a match before that without a referee and I don’t think there’s been a match since that match without a referee, and so we ended up battling and battling and battling.”