– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:

Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon reaching out to him: “I got the call from Vince McMahon, I watched WrestleMania 6 – [Hulk] Hogan and [The Ultimate] Warrior. And I had stopped watching the WWE at that point because I was so angry because they couldn’t work things out with Hasbro and I so I could be at WrestleMania 2, 3, and so on. I had to miss the first 6 WrestleManias, so it made me anti-WWE.”

On McMahon calling him back after he sent him a note saying Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan was a big “P-U”: “I put a big P-U on that and sent it off to him. Two weeks later, I get a call on a Sunday afternoon. I’m watching a NASCAR race, kind of dozing off, ‘Hello?’ [As Vince,] ‘Sarge?’ ‘Yes?’ ‘Vince!’ Well, there’s only one Vince. There’s only one Sarge. He says, ‘I got your note. I appreciate the feedback on the production. Yeah, we’ve been working hard on it, and I appreciate someone like you seeing how well it’s going. You’re right, the match was a P-U. Are you ready to go back to work?’ I said, ‘Funny you should mention that you want to ask me.’ He said, ‘Well you’re done with Hasbro right?’ I said, ‘How would you know that?’ He said, ‘I’m Vince McMahon, that’s what I do.'”

On returning to WWE and Vince McMahon wanting him to turn heel: “When I went to Vince [McMahon’s] house and he had the completely opposite idea. He said ‘I want to put you and Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 7 and sell out the Coliseum in L.A.’ I said ‘great’ and he asked ‘Are you on board?’ and I said I was. So I asked ‘How are we turning Hulk into a villain?’ and he said ‘Hulk? Not Hulk! You!'”

Hulk Hogan later faced Sgt. Slaughter for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania VII, with Sgt. Slaughter as the infamous heel champion who had betrayed the United States to side with Iraq.