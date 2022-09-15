Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw

– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.

Allen White will be working on the film while FX’s breakout hit, The Bear, is on hiatus. The upcoming film is written and directed by Sean Durkin and is being produced and co-financed by A24 and Access Industries.

The story will follow the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling family dynasty. Kerry Von Erich, aka The Texas Tornado, was a former WWE Superstar and prominent wrestling star, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Mr. Perfect at SummerSlam 1990. He also beat Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Texas Stadium at WCCW’s 1st Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions in 1984.

Von Erich passed away in 1993 after committing suicide. He was only 33 years old. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with other Von Erich family members Fritz, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris Von Erich in 2009.