– During a recent edition of his Franchise University podcast, former WWE, ECW, and WCW Superstar Shane Douglas discussed the experience of rewatching the first ECW pay-per-view-event, Barely Legal from 1997, and how it doesn’t feel dates. He stated the following on the experience (via WrestlingInc.com):

“For me, it was a pleasure to go back and watch [ECW Barely Legal] because I look at it, and then I ask myself as I’m looking at it, ‘Does this look dated?’ … The answer is no. It looks like it could’ve been recorded the night before. When you watch WWF or WCW from that same timeframe, you can peg it to that timeframe, because it feels dated.”