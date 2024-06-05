– Fightful Select has an update on the NJPW contract of wrestler Shane Haste (Formerly Slapjack in WWE). According to the report, Haste will soon become a free agent when his current New Japan contract expires at some point later this month.

The report notes that it’s unknown if Haste and New Japan have engaged in talks to sign him to a new contract. During his NJPW run, he and TMDK tag team parter Mikey Nicholls captured the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles earlier in April. They later lost them last month to El Phantamso and Hikuleo at NJPW Resurgence.

Additionally, Dijak’s WWE contract is also said to be expiring soon, and former WWE Superstar Mace, aka Mason Maddon, is also currently a free agent, along with TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali. Dijak had reportedly not signed a new contract yet after he was drafted to the Raw roster during the WWE Draft. This means several members of the now-defunct WWE stable Retribution will all soon be wrestling free agents.