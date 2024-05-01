A new report has an update on Dijak’s WWE contract status following his being drafted to Raw. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that as of Tuesday morning, Dijak had yet to be signed or approached for a new deal. He was drafted to the Monday night brand after last night’s show.

The report notes that both sides are confident that a deal will be reached and that both Triple H and Shawn Michaels are big supporters of Dijak. Multiple departments noted that Dijak’s social media activity has drawn a lot of praise in NXT.

As of Monday evening, there were not yet creative plans in place for Dijak’s call-up and he wasn’t aware he was being called up. There has been some outside interest in him, but sources in AEW say they expect Dijak to re-sign with WWE.