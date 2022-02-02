Shane McMahon Reportedly Quietly Let Go By WWE

As we reported yesterday, Shane McMahon is believed to have booked the men’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday, which got him heat backstage. The match was poorly received, particularly among talent due to constant changes. But McMahon reportedly ‘rubbed people the wrong way’ when he took charge of the booking for this Rumble. He was described as a “nightmare” by some, allegedly buried Jamie Noble and there were claims he wanted to book the match around himself. McMahon entered at #28 and got one elimination before being thrown out by eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

Now, a new report from Ringside News suggests that McMahon has been quietly let go by the company due to the heat. The writers were told in a “semi-quiet way” that “there will be no more creative discussions about Shane McMahon.” The creative team then “moved on to other creative discussions.” McMahon was previously rumored to be a regular on the RAW brand going forward, leading to a match at Wrestlemania.

It should be noted that Shane was not actually employed by WWE and wasn’t actually signed when he was brought back. He was “supposed to be involved in the XFL but then COVID hit and XFL went into bankruptcy.” Vince McMahon is using the term ‘let go’ backstage when referring to the situation. It was noted the word “blackballed” was not used.

A source added: “Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, pissed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home.“