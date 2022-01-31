wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Reportedly Set For WWE Raw Brand Moving Forward
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
As previously noted, Shane McMahon made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, where he entered at No. 28 and ultimately eliminated Kevin Owens from the match. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has an updated on WWE’s plans for McMahon moving forward.
According to Johnson, McMahon will be slotted as a heel on the Raw brand moving forward, which likely won’t come as a surprise considering his interaction with Owens in the Rumble.
It was also recently reported by Figure 4 Online that McMahon is booked to be part of both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 premium live events.
Prior to his Rumble return, McMahon’s most recent match was at WrestleMania 37 against Braun Strowman.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Drew McIntyre Return Kept Return Secret
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022