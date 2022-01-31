Shane McMahon Reportedly Set For WWE Raw Brand Moving Forward

As previously noted, Shane McMahon made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, where he entered at No. 28 and ultimately eliminated Kevin Owens from the match. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has an updated on WWE’s plans for McMahon moving forward.

According to Johnson, McMahon will be slotted as a heel on the Raw brand moving forward, which likely won’t come as a surprise considering his interaction with Owens in the Rumble.

It was also recently reported by Figure 4 Online that McMahon is booked to be part of both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 premium live events.

Prior to his Rumble return, McMahon’s most recent match was at WrestleMania 37 against Braun Strowman.