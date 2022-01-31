Shane McMahon Reportedly Set For WWE PPVs Through WrestleMania

Shane McMahon is set to follow up his Royal Rumble appearance with PPV appearances through WrestleMania. Figure 4 Online reports that McMahon is booked to be part of both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer noted that McMahon has a match, but it wasn’t finalized as of a few days ago which is why he didn’t have an angle at the Royal Rumble. McMahon entered the men’s Rumble match at #28 and lasted 5:38, eventually being eliminated second to last by Brock Lesnar.