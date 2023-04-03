Shane McMahon Tore His Quad At WWE WrestleMania 39

411’s Jeffrey Harris is at WWE WrestleMania 39 tonight and noted that Triple H said during the post-show press conference that Shane McMahon tore his quad during the show.

As reported earlier, PWInsider reports that McMahon was taken out of the ring and helped to ringside while Snoop Dogg continued the segment with Miz, and was taken through the crowd to the back. He was walking with the support of others.

Fightful Select reports that the Snoop and Miz situation was improvised. Jessika Carr got a lot of praise for helping guide the segment, and both Snoop Dogg and Miz were praised by talent backstage for their work covering.