Shark Boy Set For TNA: There’s No Place Like Home

– IMPACT Wrestling announced that Shark Boy will appear at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home on April 3. Already announced for the event is a King of the Mountain match, an Ultimate X Match, Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, Amazing Red, Aces & Eights, and more.

BREAKING: Give me a SHELL YEAH! @SharkBoy24_7 will be emerging from the deep blue sea once more at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!

Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/HuR5zkCZGa

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2020