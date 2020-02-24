wrestling / News

Shark Boy Set For TNA: There’s No Place Like Home

February 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– IMPACT Wrestling announced that Shark Boy will appear at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home on April 3. Already announced for the event is a King of the Mountain match, an Ultimate X Match, Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, Amazing Red, Aces & Eights, and more.

Shark Boy, TNA, Jeremy Lambert

