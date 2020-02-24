wrestling / News
Shark Boy Set For TNA: There’s No Place Like Home
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
– IMPACT Wrestling announced that Shark Boy will appear at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home on April 3. Already announced for the event is a King of the Mountain match, an Ultimate X Match, Scott Steiner, Petey Williams, Amazing Red, Aces & Eights, and more.
BREAKING: Give me a SHELL YEAH! @SharkBoy24_7 will be emerging from the deep blue sea once more at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/HuR5zkCZGa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2020
