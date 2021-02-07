Shaul Guerrero Taking Break From Wrestling To Work on Mental Health

Shaul Guerrero has announced that she is taking an immediate break from wrestling in order to work on her mental health. Guerrero posted to her Twitter account on Sunday revealing that she had a “very scary” mental health crisis and as such will be withdrawing from her scheduled performances and appearances on the advice of professionals. You can see the full statement below:

“Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wrestling. After a very scary mental illness crisis I am no longer advised by loved ones and professionals to participate in high stress events at this time. I deeply apologize to the fans who have been respectful and supportive of me and who continue to do so. I will be using this time to seek the help I need, reestablish my eating disorder treatment and hopefully get answers and solutions to reach a healthy mental state. I apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may bring. Best, Shaul Guerrero”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Guerrero.