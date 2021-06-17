wrestling / News

Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something Set For This Week’s Before the Impact

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The match for this week’s Before the Impact is set, with Shawn Daivari battling Jake Something. Impact Wrestling announced the match on Wednesday for their pre-show, as you can see below.

Daivari was hired back last week as a producer for WWE and was at last week’s Smackdown taping. He had worked as a producer for an NWA taping the week previous.

