wrestling / News
Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something Set For This Week’s Before the Impact
June 16, 2021 | Posted by
The match for this week’s Before the Impact is set, with Shawn Daivari battling Jake Something. Impact Wrestling announced the match on Wednesday for their pre-show, as you can see below.
Daivari was hired back last week as a producer for WWE and was at last week’s Smackdown taping. He had worked as a producer for an NWA taping the week previous.
Daivari will face @JakeSomething_ TOMORROW at 7/6c on #BTIonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/1bvr7oac48
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 16, 2021