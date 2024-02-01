– As previously reported, During today’s media call for NXT Vengeance Day, WWE NXT SVP of Talent & Development Shawn Michaels spoke about the lawsuit accusing former TKO Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more heinous acts. During the media call, Shawn Michaels was asked about past allegations made by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake.

Previously, Beefcake shared a story that Michaels and former tag team partner Marty Jannetty would give Halcions, a sedative and date rape drug, to women. He also alleged that they would throw women naked into a hallway once they were “done with them.” When the story began resurfacing over two years ago, Beefcake later claimed on social media in September 2021 that the story was an “urban legend.” During today’s NXT Vengeance Day media call, Haus of Wrestling’s Nick Hausman asked Michaels about the past allegations. Below are some highlights of Michaels’ comments regarding the issue (via Fightful):

Shawn Michaels on the past allegations: “I’ll say this, I’ve never shied away from the stupid stuff I did in the past. If you go back and ask Brutus Beefcake, he’ll tell you, one, never seen any of that actually happen. Again, wrestling stories. He’s also retracted that after saying it. I can say this. I’ve had a lot of struggles in my life and I don’t know how to say this without sounding shameful, but being with a lady was not something Shawn Michaels had a difficult time doing. I’ve never been in a situation where it was not consensual in any way, shape, or form. I’ve never taken advantage of someone in that respect.”

On his past issues with insecurity: “Those things are done for two reasons, and I’ve had a lot of counseling in my lifetime. The reason you do that stuff is because you dislike women or you have power issues. Shawn Michaels did not have those. He had insecurity issues and he had problems feeling like he wasn’t enough. That’s why you go to drugs and downers. The other stuff is build on power and disrespecting women, which is something I’ve never had. Any accusations against me as far as non consensual time with a woman simply is not true. That’s why they’ve never come up in anything other than, and I don’t mean to be mean to you guys, but it’s never come up in anything other than wrestling stories. Back in the day, it was dirt sheets and those things start from guys spinning a lot of stories that weren’t true.”

Vince McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO last Friday (Jan. 26). He has since denied the allegations made against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. You can view a clip of the comments Beefcake made about Michaels and Jannetty in an interview with Kayfabe Commentaries HERE.