Shawn Michaels Credits Tony D’Angelo For His Character Work In NXT

Shawn Michaels is very happy with how far Tony D’Angelo has been willing to go with his character in NXT. D’Angelo is set to face Ilja Dragunov at NXT Stand & Deliver for the NXT Championship, and is the leader of the D’Angelo family alongside Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Adrianna Rizzo and new addition Luca Crusafino. Michaels praised D’Angelo for his work with the character on Busted Open Radio.

“Tony is … somebody that — from the beginning, he jumped in 110% into that character,” Michaels said (per Busted Open Radio). “[He] has done a fantastic job.”

He continued, “I gotta be honest with you. The [thing] that worries me about Tony D’Angelo is somebody from Hollywood giving him a call, and losing him to play the next mob boss for somebody because he does such a fantastic job.”