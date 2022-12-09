Shawn Michaels On If Triple H Has Much Creative Input in NXT, Sean Waltman Possibly Competing On The Brand

Shawn Michaels has been in charge of creative in NXT for a while now, and he recently weighed in on how much input Triple H provides as well as Sean Waltman possibly appearing on the brand. During the media call promoting NXT Deadline, Michaels weighed in on the topics and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On if Triple H has a lot of input into NXT’s direction right now: “He’s letting me do my thing. We almost never — we finally text the other day and actually, were just talking about that, which was, ‘Hey, I missed’ — we kind of just missed not being able to hang out anymore. That was the great thing about him being here on a regular basis is, there’s a whole friendship thing that you know sort of has to has to take a back seat to all of this. But right now — look, I’m very fortunate he trusts me. So, there’s been almost no communication over the last several weeks. He’s just been so busy, he’s got so much going on. I don’t wanna add any problems to it. I mean, if there was something very urgent I guess that I feel like we need or a question that I need answered, I know that he’ll give me that.

“But right now, we’re rolling what we feel like is pretty good down here. We understand what they want from us, and from the talent. And so to me, I always feel like no news is good news, and if nobody’s calling me and I’m not bothering them, I feel like everybody is happy with what’s going on.”

On the idea of Sean Waltman working a match in NXT: “Well look, I mean, that’s something that if he said it to you, he didn’t say that to me when he was here, you know what I mean? Because oh my goodness, I’d have taken him up on that. But look, I know that he’s been getting back in there, here and there. And I’ve got to tell you, he’s in the best shape he’s been in in a long, long time so he looks fantastic. So look, obviously that would be something I’d have to run up the flagpole and everything. But the talent would benefit from that so much, I know he’d have a blast. So that is an option that we are allowed to explore, I’d jump all over it.”

