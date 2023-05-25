Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Dyad’s Request For Release, Still Wants Them in Prominent Role

The Dyad recently asked for and were denied their WWE releases, and Shawn Michaels says that he still wants them in a prominent role while they’re here. As reported last month, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, who are part of the Schism and were previously known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, confirmed that they had been denied their releases and will be under contract until October. Michaels was asked about the duo’s status during the NXT Battleground media call and praised them, saying he understands how they feel and that he still wants to use them while they are under contract.

“Obviously, obviously, I do [want to feature them],” Michaels said (per Fightful). “They were guys that clearly, I wanted to come over and bring over from the UK. I think they’re very talented. I absolutely understand. It’s one of the things that I tell everybody here. Do I want it to be here in the WWE for you to have your success? Absolutely. I can’t lie about that. Really, this is about, no matter who comes through these doors, help them to have success in this business as a whole. I always tell everybody, ‘I feel so fortunate for the life that I have and my family and I have. It’s because of this job, and now there is a real opportunity for everyone in this line of work to have that.’ I want that for them.”

He continued, “I understand how they feel, but as I mentioned to them, ‘while you are here, I still want to put you in a prominent role.’ There are no hard feelings in that respect. There is too much talent there to waste or leave on the table. If they don’t mind work, I sure as heck don’t mind using them.”

The Dyad have continued to appear on WWE TV, most recently losing a competitive match against The Creed Brothers on last week’s NXT.