wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Announces Birth of His and Cassie Lee’s Son
January 19, 2023 | Posted by
Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee have welcomed their first child, as Spears revealed on social media. Spears took to his Twitter account on Thursday to announce that Lee gave birth to their son, Austin Jay, on Tuesday.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family.
Austin Jay 💙
1/17/23 pic.twitter.com/NAxwiSVEC4
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) January 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Saudi Arabia Would Change WWE, What It Would Mean For Wrestling
- Roman Reigns Reaches Longest WWE Title Reign in Over 35 Years
- WWE Reportedly Bringing in Indie Talent to Help Produce Women’s Royal Rumble