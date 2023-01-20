wrestling / News

Shawn Spears Announces Birth of His and Cassie Lee’s Son

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee have welcomed their first child, as Spears revealed on social media. Spears took to his Twitter account on Thursday to announce that Lee gave birth to their son, Austin Jay, on Tuesday.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family.

