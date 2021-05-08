Shawn Spears Wants IIconics in AEW, Doesn’t Think He Needs to Sell the Idea to Tony Khan

Shawn Spears is understandably keen on bringing the former IIconics into AEW, and spoke about the possibility in a new interview. Spears, who is the husband of Cassie Lee (the former Peyton Royce), told Inside the Ropes that he “selfishly” wants to see Lee and Jessie McKay (aka Billie Kay) join the company.

“Yeah, yeah,” he said. “So I think, obviously, they would assume that that would be the plan that because I work there, her husband works there, that it’s just, naturally she’s going to… Those questions are above my pay grade. I don’t have anything to do with the hiring process. Selfishly, of course! Why would I not want my wife working there? Not only do I feel it’d be great to see her on a weekly basis with me, but what her and Jess can offer our women’s division and the entertainment world as a whole is just second to none. You’ve seen how entertaining they are. I don’t need to explain to you what they bring to the table, and I don’t think I would need to explain to Tony Khan what they bring to the table either. That guy knows everything about every talent. He’s just… He’s a numbers guy. He’s got everything down to a science and he’s got the memory of like… I’ve never seen anything like it, it blows my mind. But selfishly, of course, I would love to see them both in AEW.”

He continued, “I think, at some point, somebody’s going to put them both on TV so selfishly, I’d like us to get a grab of them first, because wherever they land, they’re going to stand out, they’re going to make a splash. They’re going to make headlines. I want those headlines right alongside AEW, so for the business sense of things, yes, I want them with us. For the selfish personal aspect of things – Yes, I want them with us. But again, those conversations are for talent relations and they’re for EVPs and they’re for CEOs.”

The former WWE tag team are currently under no-compete clauses that last until July, though it was reported last month that some talent may ask for the no-compete clauses to be waived.