More Details On Yesterday’s WWE Releases: Talent May Ask For Non-Compete Clauses To Be Waived, NXT Releases Expected

As reported yesterday, WWE released ten different wrestlers at once, including Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Kalisto and others. It was reported then that they would all have 90-day non-compete clauses, which would expire on July 14.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of the talent will or already have asked for the non-compete clause to be waived. It was noted that Andrade’s release last month didn’t have that stipulation, which likely meant he asked for it to be removed. It’s usually standard for WWE releases that they can’t go anywhere else for 90 days.

In another note, it was suggested that WWE will be making more cuts today and these will be from NXT. We will keep you informed if and when those cuts happen.