WWE News: Shayna Baszler Looks at Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, BRE Play Deep Rock Galactic
April 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Jake Paul and Ben Askren are set to do battle this weekend, and Shayna Baszler is taking a look at the boxing match. Baszler posted a new video looking at the keys to victory for both competitors in the main event of Saturday’s Thriller Fight Club PPV:
– The Best Roommates Ever (Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Dakota Kai, & Mia Yim) play Deep Rock Galactic in the latest UpUpDownDown: