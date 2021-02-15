wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Reacts to Dakota Kai’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Win, HBK Praises Match Competitors
– Shayna Baszler doesn’t seem to be sweating the fact that Dakota Kai has a Women’s Tag Team Title shot after winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic. After Kai and Raquel Gonzalez became the first winners of the women’s iteration of the NXT tournament, Baszler shared a GIF of her intimidating Kai back in NXT:
#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sMkilW6Pyl
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 15, 2021
– Shawn Michaels, meanwhile, posted to Twitter to praise Kai, Gonzalez, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for their performance in the match:
So proud of all four women in this match. There is only ONE first time ever!!!!
Congratulations to the winners of this year’s #DustyClassic!!!!!! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/mCMrXiBzky
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 15, 2021
