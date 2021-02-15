Highlights From Women’s Dusty Classic Finals at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

We have the winners of the first-ever Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic following the opening match of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. On tonight’s show, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to win the finals of the tournament. By doing so, the two have won a shot at the WWE Women Tag Team Championships.

Kai and Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in the first round of the tournament, followed by the team of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the semifinals. Moon and Blackheart beat Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in the first round and Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the semis.