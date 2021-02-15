wrestling / News
Highlights From Women’s Dusty Classic Finals at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
We have the winners of the first-ever Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic following the opening match of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. On tonight’s show, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to win the finals of the tournament. By doing so, the two have won a shot at the WWE Women Tag Team Championships.
Kai and Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in the first round of the tournament, followed by the team of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the semifinals. Moon and Blackheart beat Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in the first round and Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the semis.
Now THAT's how you enter a match! 🔥 #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @WWEEmberMoon @DakotaKai_WWE @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/r9kXcONkyI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 15, 2021
.@DakotaKai_WWE has officially been welcomed to the FIREPIT! 🔥 🐺 #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/QX3zq0PQ92
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
🚨RAQUEL'S ON A RAMPAGE 🚨 #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @ShotziWWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/nkvKHGxDXH
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
#NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day kicks off with the Finals of the FIRST-EVER Women's #DustyClassic!
Will it be a monumental victory for @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon or the team of @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE? pic.twitter.com/33EknT5qX3
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Just when you think you've seen everything from @ShotziWWE, she changes the whole game! #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @WWEEmberMoon @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/64ly3CN8vq
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
This, and we can't stress this enough, 𝒉𝒂𝒅 to hurt! 😬 #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @WWEEmberMoon @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/G7ZosELoDn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 15, 2021
WHAT A MATCH. @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE just made HISTORY to become the first-ever Women's #DustyClassic WINNERS! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/mwyHwAQSR9
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
🏆 The WINNERS of the FIRST-EVER Women's #DustyClassic… @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE! 🏆
A historic #WWENXT moments takes place at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day and this winning team has also secured an opportunity at the #WomensTagTitles! pic.twitter.com/d6rk1MwnFf
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Reportedly Part of Original Elimination Chamber 2021 Plans
- Torrie Wilson On Her Reaction To WWE Buying WCW In 2001, Women’s Evolution In WWE
- Jim Ross On The Undertaker’s Streak, Vince McMahon’s Opinion On The Boogeyman, JBL As WWE Champion
- Backstage Details On Impact Wrestling & NJPW’s New Deal