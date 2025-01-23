Sheamus Explains the Importance of Physicality in His Matches

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Sheamus discussed his mentality for creating banger matchups. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sheamus on his mentality for creating “bangers”: “I’d definitely like a bit more time to talk, don’t get me wrong. I don’t remember when my last in-ring interview was. I miss doing them because I miss interacting live with the crowd. But yeah, everyone knows right now, when they hear my music coming out for a match, they know it’s going to be physical. They going it’s going to be hard-hitting, and they know it’s not gonna be pretty. But I feel like that puts me in my own little niche. It sets me apart from everybody else.”

On the importance of physicality in his matches: “I always thought I’m never going to be a high flyer or any of that stuff, but for me, it’s all about the physicality. I’ve always been very, very physical. There’s people, even in my early career in FCW, that would complain about me being too stiff in the ring and this and that, but I’ve always been proud of the fact that I will give it, but I also will take it, and that’s what I expect in there.”

Sheamus will be in action on Saturday at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, which has eluded him throughout his entire WWE career. The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.