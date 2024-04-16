Sheamus Makes In-Ring Return On WWE Raw, Defeats Ivar

Sheamus is back in action, defeating Ivar in his in-ring return on WWE Raw. The Celtic Warrior beat Ivar on Monday’s show with a Brogue Kick, marking his first match since he battled Edge in the latter’s final WWE mach on Smackdown last August.

Sheamus returned with his old “Written In My Face” entrance theme, which now has the intro of his “Hellfire” theme included in it.