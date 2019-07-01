wrestling / News
Sheamus On Road With WWE This Week
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Sheamus is back on the road with WWE this week after being out of action since April. He reportedly suffered a concussion at the time. The Celtic Warrior will have a signing tomorrow at 11 AM at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. It’s unknown if he will return to WWE TV as well.
