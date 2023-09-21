Shelton Benjamin and Aliyah Confirm Their WWE Releases

As previously reported, WWE released nine wrestlers from the company today, including Shelton Benjamin and Aliyah. Both took to social media to comment on their exits from the company.

Aliyah simply confirmed the news, writing: “As of today I am no longer apart of WWE.”

Benjamin wrote: “I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter.”