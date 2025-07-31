Shelton Benjamin Tells MJF He’s Out Of the Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite

MJF’s time in the Hurt Syndicate is over according to Shelton Benjamin, who revealed the news on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode featured MJF seeking to talk to the group, but he only found Benjamin who told him that MVP was disgusted with him. Benjamin called the watch that MJF gave him when he joined the group a Temu knockoff and said that he was out of the group.

MJF joined the stable back in May, but his words and actions alienated the group to the point that Bobby Lashley snapped on him last week.