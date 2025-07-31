wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Tells MJF He’s Out Of the Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite
July 30, 2025 | Posted by
MJF’s time in the Hurt Syndicate is over according to Shelton Benjamin, who revealed the news on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode featured MJF seeking to talk to the group, but he only found Benjamin who told him that MVP was disgusted with him. Benjamin called the watch that MJF gave him when he joined the group a Temu knockoff and said that he was out of the group.
MJF joined the stable back in May, but his words and actions alienated the group to the point that Bobby Lashley snapped on him last week.
AEW World Tag Team Champion @Sheltyb803 made it very clear where MJF stands with The Hurt Syndicate. 👎 👎
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qbpVZp8x2k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025
