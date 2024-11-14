Shelton Benjamin On Feeling Underutilized, Is Glad To Be Him In AEW

Shelton Benjamin says that he’s felt underutilized in his career and is happy to be himself in AEW. Benjamin spoke with Renee Paquette for an AEW Close-Up interview and was asked if he feels as if he’s been underestimated in his career.

“I definitely feel like I’ve been suppressed…underutilized, yeah,” Benjamin said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ve been in the business for a little bit so I’ve done a few things. And yeah, I’ve definitely felt like here in AEW I’ve had the opportunity to show fans who I really am, what I really can do, and not what was me doing what I had to do for the people I was working with previously. I really love that I can really be me here in AEW.”

Benjamin is allied with MVP and Bobby Lashley in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW.