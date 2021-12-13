wrestling
SHINE 70 Results: Ivelisse Wins SHINE Championship
SHINE Wrestling held their ‘Shine 70’ event last night from the OOC Roadhouse in Clearwater, FL, which aired on WWNLive. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tracy Nyxx def. Katalina Perez
* Ashley D’Amboise def. Tina San Antonio
* Renee Michelle def. Leila Grey
* SHINE Nova Championship: Santana def. The WOAD (c) by count out
* SHINE Sparkle Showcase: Devlyn Macabre vs. Tiffany Nieves ended in a no contest
* Megan Bayne def. Devlyn Macabre and Tiffany Nieves
* SHINE Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. The Coven (Chelsea Durden & Erica Torres) (w/ Vipress)
* SHINE Championship: Ivelisse def. Natalia Markova (c) to win the title
The new @WWNSHINE Tag-Team Champs are ready to go!@Sienna @MartiBelle#TheHEX #SHINE70 pic.twitter.com/gzXhSXhqWG
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) December 13, 2021
.@themeganbayne arrived to @WWNSHINE and made an immediate impact!🔥#SHINE70 #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/XyNlJYAvHQ
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) December 13, 2021
The #Shine70 main event sees @RealIvelisse challenge @RealNMarkova for the @WWNShine championship. @WWNLive pic.twitter.com/j41L6ktwel
— I Am The One Who Knocks (@NerdxFerguson) December 13, 2021
.@RealIvelisse found a way & emerged the new @WWNSHINE Champion!4️⃣#LaSicaria #SHINE70 #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/N25Belwsxk
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) December 13, 2021
