SHINE 70 Results: Ivelisse Wins SHINE Championship

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SHINE Wrestling held their ‘Shine 70’ event last night from the OOC Roadhouse in Clearwater, FL, which aired on WWNLive. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tracy Nyxx def. Katalina Perez
* Ashley D’Amboise def. Tina San Antonio
* Renee Michelle def. Leila Grey
* SHINE Nova Championship: Santana def. The WOAD (c) by count out
* SHINE Sparkle Showcase: Devlyn Macabre vs. Tiffany Nieves ended in a no contest
* Megan Bayne def. Devlyn Macabre and Tiffany Nieves
* SHINE Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. The Coven (Chelsea Durden & Erica Torres) (w/ Vipress)
* SHINE Championship: Ivelisse def. Natalia Markova (c) to win the title

