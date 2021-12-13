SHINE 70 Results: Ivelisse Wins SHINE Championship

SHINE Wrestling held their ‘Shine 70’ event last night from the OOC Roadhouse in Clearwater, FL, which aired on WWNLive. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tracy Nyxx def. Katalina Perez

* Ashley D’Amboise def. Tina San Antonio

* Renee Michelle def. Leila Grey

* SHINE Nova Championship: Santana def. The WOAD (c) by count out

* SHINE Sparkle Showcase: Devlyn Macabre vs. Tiffany Nieves ended in a no contest

* Megan Bayne def. Devlyn Macabre and Tiffany Nieves

* SHINE Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. The Coven (Chelsea Durden & Erica Torres) (w/ Vipress)

* SHINE Championship: Ivelisse def. Natalia Markova (c) to win the title