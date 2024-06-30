Shingo Takagi Hypes Match With Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Shingo Takagi is exited to battle Bryan Danielson tonight at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he previewed the match in a new interview. The two will face off in an Owen Hart Tournament match on tonight’s PPV, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso where he spoke about his goals for the match.

“If the fans are happy, then I’m happy,” Takagi said. “I think this is the result and a recognition of all that Bryan has accomplished in his career, and all I’ve done in my career. I like that this will be on display worldwide. The whole world will see true ‘Made in Japan’ spirit.”

He continued, “It’s a real dream match, a real dream situation for the fans worldwide,” added Takagi. “This is something that will send shockwaves through the wrestling world.”

411 will have live coverage of Forbidden Door tonight.