Shingo Takagi Enters Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Shingo Takagi has joined the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, making his intentions known on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode featured a video in which the NJPW star said that he is entering the 2024 iteration of the tournament.

Takagi is the current NEVER Openweight champion and joins Bryan Danielson as confirmed entrance in the tournament. No word on when the tournament will begin, but the finals are set for July 20th and the winner gets an AEW World Championship match at All In.