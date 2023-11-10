Shingo Takagi Considers His Potential Possibilities at AEW

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Shingo Takagi explained his perspective on wrestling in the USA. The current NEVER Openweight Champion teased that the idea of working with AEW for a longer stretch definitely held an attraction for him. You can find a few highlights from Takagi’s interview below.

On the opportunities he sees working in the US currently: “I want to bring the NJPW experience that most fans can only ever experience in Japan, right here to Texas. Following Las Vegas, this is my second straight main event, so I’m fired up and ready to rampage.”

On the possibility of working with AEW for a longer term: “There are quite a few Japanese wrestlers doing their thing in AEW, aren’t there? I’d like to see Bryan Danielson again. Seeing him in the ring would be fine. I just missed Claudio Castagnoli and Samoa Joe when they were in ROH, so I’d like to mix it up with them sometime.”