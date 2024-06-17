Shingo Takagi On NEVER Overweight Title Loss, Looks Ahead to Owen Hart Cup

Shingo Takagi commented on losing the NEVER Openweight Championship and how he’s looking ahead to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Takagi lost the title to HENARE at NJPW Soul over the weekend, and he spoke following the loss about moving on from the title and competing in the tournament, which could net him an AEW World Championship match at All In. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On losing the NEVER Openweight Championship: “Last week, in AEW’s promo video, I was promoted as the NEVER Openweight Champion. Can I still wrestle at AEW? What do you think? I can still do [the tournament] without the title? It is what it is. My final destination isn’t the Tokyo Dome for now. Most important isn’t Forbidden Door nor the G1. Not even Destruction in Kobe, sorry. It’s my 20th anniversary show Yamagata in September. I won’t make a good showing without a title. Unfortunately, the NEVER Title has been taken.”

On the Owen Hart Cup: “What should I do now? Okamoto made a good point. I’m in the Owen Hart Tournament. If I can win it, I can challenge for the AEW World Championship in Wembley [Stadium]. That’s what it is, huh? The timing is perfect. I should get it done. Good. Just because I lost today, I won’t stay down. On to the next one. There’s G1, but I have to advance in the Owen Hart Tournament. Then I will capture the AEW World Championship in Wembley. I will even win the G1 trophy while holding the AEW Title and make my return to Yamanashi on September 7. Hey, it’s the year of the Dragon and my 20th anniversary. Don’t underestimate me.”