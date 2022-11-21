Shinjiro Otani’s Family Gives Update On His Status, Still Paralyzed

The family of Shinjiro Otani has given an update on the Japanese legend, who was paralyzed in April due to a cervical cord injury. As reported, Otani suffered the injury during a match for ZERO1 after taking a German suplex in the corner; he underwent successful surgery on April 13th.

Otani’s family posted an update to his official website in which they said that Otani is undergoing rehab and treatment and that his respiratory dysfunction has improved, although he is still paralyzed at this time. You can read the full update below:

To all of our supporters

Seven months have passed since Shinjiro Otani suffered a serious cervical spinal cord injury at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Tournament on April 10, 2022. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the many kindnesses and support we have received from many people for Shinjiro during this time.

Since mid-April, we have had several discussions with his family, relatives, related parties, and affiliated organizations about how to support him after his serious injury. We have decided to ask the organization to continue to fulfill its affiliation contract.

Since the announcement of the fund-raising campaign on April 28, we have received many donations and condolences from supporters of Shinjiro Otani and people in the wrestling industry throughout Japan. Six months have passed since the fundraising campaign, and we would like to disclose the following information as of November 20, 2012.

* Total amount of donations received: 26,019,224 yen (donation boxes at venues, use of website, money transfers, and monetary donations)

* 5,791,813 yen (hospitalization, treatment, transportation between hospitals, free medical care, etc.)

* Current fundraising balance: 20,227,411 yen (We will pay for future hospitalization and treatment expenses, etc.)

With the kindness of people all over Japan, Shinjiro Otani is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation based on a treatment plan (7 months), and his respiratory dysfunction has improved compared to the early stages of his disease, but unfortunately, there has been little improvement in his complete quadriplegic state (paralyzed from the neck down). In addition, due to the Corona disaster, we have only been able to visit family members and relatives, and have not been able to meet with any company officials, supporters, or players.

Under these difficult circumstances, the hospital has provided him with a device that allows him to operate his phone with his chin, which he strongly requested, and we are sending out daily messages on Twitter expressing our gratitude for everyone’s kindness.

In addition, regarding future treatment and rehabilitation, we will repeatedly discuss with his family and relatives, giving the highest priority to his wishes, and will seek new treatment methods without giving up. Once again, we would like to express our gratitude to all those who have supported Shinjiro Otani and ask for their continued support. He will also be sending his own words of gratitude in the near future.

November 20, 2022