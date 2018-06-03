Quantcast

 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Contract Signing, Matt Hardy Asks Fans About Next Ultimate Deletion Match, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Pete Dunne and Alexa Bliss

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Paige announced over the weekend that there will be a contract signing on Smackdown this week between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown to set up their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank.

– Matt Hardy on Twitter asked fans if they would like to see another Ultimate Deletion match. However, he asked if fans want to see him and Bray Wyatt team up against “two deserving obsolete mules.” You can check out his tweet below.

WWE.com released a list of the 25 top Instagram photos for the week. You can check out some of the photo selections below, including Pete Dunne, Alexa Bliss, and more.

1, 2…3??

A post shared by Pete Dunne (@petedunneyxb) on

I know what @wwe stands for …. #WalkWithElias

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Rain or Shine… it’s always #Disney time. #VillianShirt #disneyvillian ⛈☀️

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

