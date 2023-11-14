SHO Lists His Proposed Rules For KOPW Title Match Against Taichi

SHO is set top defend the KOPW Championship against Taichi this weekend, and he’s listed a number of proposed stipulations for the match. NJPW announced that SHO had listed a number of stipulations provided by HOUSE OF TORTURE, breaking with the tradition that both sides usually give their proposed match stipulation which leads to a fan vote.

The voting on the stipulations will begin tomorrow, with the stipulations proposed as follows:

* Lumberjack Strap Match (proposed by EVIL)

* Two on One Handicap Match (proposed by Dick Togo)

* Yujiro Takahashi serves as ‘special weapons officer’ and gives weapons to the two (proposed by Takahashi)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru as guest referee (proposed by Kanemaru)

SHO has also added the stipulation that in any case, the loser will never be able to wrestle in Yamagata again and that “any use of the Black Mephisto, Seitei Jujiho, Dangerous Backdrop, or sumo techniques is forbidden. In that case, I’ll say my finishers are banned as well.”

The match takes place on the November 17th show in Yamagata.