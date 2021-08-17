SHO Turns on YOH at NJPW Summer Struggle Show, Breaks Up Roppongi 3K

One of NJPW’s most accomplished tag teams has split, with SHO breaking up Roppongi 3K after he turned on ROH during Monday’s Summer Struggle show. As NJPW noted in their recap of Monday morning’s event, SHO turned on his long-time tag team partner during the NJPW Super Junior Tag League match.

NJPW’s recap reads:

As SHO and YOH were completely dominated by the Suzuki-Gun duo, both Roppongi 3K members found their knees under vicious attack. YOH would muster a Drgaon Screw to Kanemaru and dropkick to Desperado though, and willed himself to tag in SHO, who powered through pain to deliver blows to both his opponents. With a swinging DDT, Kanemaru put SHO to the mat and looked for Deep Impact, stopped with a kick and repeated arm breakers from SHO, but an attempt at a spear was met with a basement dropkick and Kanemaru Figure Four.

SHO managed to endure long enough to find his feet and suplex Kanemaru before landing a spear that brought time to tag in YOH. On adrenaline and the will of the fans, YOH connected with a Falcon Arrow to Desperado and looked to follow in the corner but was again slowed long enough for the assault on his surgically repaired knee to continue. SHO tried to support his partner, but YOH’s knee was too badly hurt to connect with a double team, and Desperado locked in Numero Dos.

SHO went to break up the hold, but decided instead to leave the ring, and watched as YOH was left alone. SHO watched as his partner was driven with Guitarra Del Angel and then Pinche Loco. Post match, SHO waved the winners away, mockingly congratulating them on the two points, before shockingly hitting his now former partner with Shock Arrow. Declaring backstage that ‘(YOH) is of no use to me anymore’, it seems a nine year brotherhood has been put to an end.