Shotzi Blackheart Announced For MLP Resurrection

Shotzi Blackheart’s post-WWE dance card is filling up and she has a new booking set for Maple Leaf Pro next month. MLP announced on Sunday that the WWE alumna will be making her promotional debut at Resurrection on July 5th.

MLP wrote on Twitter:

“Things are gonna get wild in Montreal on July 5 at #MLPResurrection, because @ShotziWWE Blackheart is heading to MAPLE LEAF PRO! The former WWE Superstar is wasting no time getting back in the ring and she’ll be at le Colisee de Laval and ready for a fight!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at http://Ticketpro.ca!

https://tproqc.ticketpro.ca/en/pages/1651480102

Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV!”