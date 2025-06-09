wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Announced For MLP Resurrection
Shotzi Blackheart’s post-WWE dance card is filling up and she has a new booking set for Maple Leaf Pro next month. MLP announced on Sunday that the WWE alumna will be making her promotional debut at Resurrection on July 5th.
MLP wrote on Twitter:
“Things are gonna get wild in Montreal on July 5 at #MLPResurrection, because @ShotziWWE Blackheart is heading to MAPLE LEAF PRO! The former WWE Superstar is wasting no time getting back in the ring and she’ll be at le Colisee de Laval and ready for a fight!
TICKETS ON SALE NOW at http://Ticketpro.ca!
https://tproqc.ticketpro.ca/en/pages/1651480102
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV!”
Things are gonna get wild in Montreal on July 5 at #MLPResurrection, because @ShotziWWE Blackheart is heading to MAPLE LEAF PRO! The former WWE Superstar is wasting no time getting back in the ring and she'll be at le Colisee de Laval and ready for a fight!
TICKETS ON SALE NOW… pic.twitter.com/5Dwwrdww2d
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) June 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says He’s Wanted To Do WWE Evolution 2 Since Before Evolution 1, Explains the Demand & Trickiest Part of the Return
- Triple H Evades Question About Shocking Return of R-Truth at WWE Money in the Bank, Says It’s ‘All Part of the Show’
- R-Truth Will Now Go By Ron Killings in WWE, More on Return
- WWE Signs 12 New WWE NIL Athletes, Including Scott Steiner, Mark Henry and Titus O’Neil’s Sons