– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart discussed her career, her famous tank, shaving her head on WWE TV, and a whole lot more. Below are some highlights from Insight:

Shotzi Blackheart on the origin of her tank: “So I found this Mini Tank at Walmart, and I bought it for the Indies. I used it only on a couple of shows, because obviously I can’t travel with that tank, I don’t have the buses that WWE does. So for local shows, I would come out in the tank. There were actually some indie promotions that were like, we bought one for our show, and they would bring me in, and I’d have a little tank there, but I sent Hunter a video of my little mini Walmart tank, and he was like, ‘Can you get it to Full Sail tomorrow?’ And I was like, Oh, yes. And I ordered an Uber XL to get this Mini Tank over to Full Sail.”

If the tank will come back with her wrestling on the indies: “I’m still trying to get that tank back. Because Okay, so my little tank, they actually cut in half to make the bigger tank that you see on TV. So half of that is mine, which is the point that I made. I was like, ‘Can I have half of the tank, or maybe all of it?’ So, I mean, I’m willing to drive to Connecticut and get it out of the warehouse, if I have to.”

On her most meaningful segment in WWE: “The first thing that comes to mind is shaving my head on TV for my sister. That was something that just meant a lot to me. I didn’t get a ton of storylines in my time there, but that was the one that was just personal and for my family.”

Shotzi on how she pitched the segment to Triple H: “So I went to Hunter. I went straight to him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, my sister’s going through this, and I really want to support her in a big way. I just want her to see this and know that I’m connected.'”