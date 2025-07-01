Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Which Wrestler She’d Sacrifice In a Horror Scenario

Shotzi Blackheart is known for her horror fandom, and she recently revealed who she would sacrifice, survive with and murder in a horror situation. The WWE alumna spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and was asked who she would choose to survive with in a horror scenario, who she would sacrifice and who she would straight up murder with the options being Bianca Belair, Priscilla Kelly, and Tatum Paxley.

“Definitely have to survive with Bianca,” Blackheart said. “She’s taking everyone down. I have to keep her around. If we’re in a zombie apocalypse or we’re going against Jason or Freddy, she’s taking them out and I’m going to be sitting pretty watching her defeat all these monsters. Gotta survive with Bianca because with her I truly will survive.

She continued, “Sorry, Gigi, you’re going to be sacrificed. I have to throw her to the zombies, but you know what, she has a big ol’ booty, so she’s going to keep them hungry for a little bit. If I throw her to the zombies, they will have a lot to munch on and they’ll be held back for a little bit. I’m giving those zombies some groceries with Gigi Dolin for sure. Those zombies are getting fed for a while. That just leaves me murdering Tatum Paxley. I’m sorry, girl. I would never want to murder you, but if I had to, you would make it a fun time.”

Blackheart has been active on the independent scene since becoming a free agent, most recently making her PROGRESS debut at Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People on Sunday.