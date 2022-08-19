wrestling / News

Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.

Ruby Soho has not personally weighed in on the conflict yet. 

