Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE

Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.

mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA🤓 😂 stop the act you’re not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/DwFcblSwyZ — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) August 19, 2022

What a thoughtful queen. I actually did some shopping for you too… ya know, for the next time u deactivate your twitter 😁 https://t.co/tx6rpFtL6p pic.twitter.com/ogohlH0dU2 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2022

Is this what you read after you got ruby fired? Look at @YaOnlyLivvOnce trying to collect green haired tattooed girls to run over! Not me babe! I do the running over!🪖 https://t.co/489aaIs6Jq — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) August 19, 2022

The superior green-haired tattoed girl 💚 pic.twitter.com/bcoH79aoMs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2022

Ruby Soho has not personally weighed in on the conflict yet.